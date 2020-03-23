the-weeknd-loses-his-head-on-the-dance-floor-in-‘in-your-eyes’-video

The Weeknd gets decapitated at the club in the wild new video for “In Your Eyes,” off the pop star’s new album, After Hours.

The Anton Tammi-directed clip finds the Weeknd portraying the same skeezy and deranged lounge lizard that’s been at the center of the After Hours era, with the “In Your Eyes” video placing the character in a slasher flick of sorts. Much of the video finds the Weekend chasing a young woman through empty city streets and a packed club before the pursuit finally brings them both to a dingy basement. There, however, the woman grabs an axe and, in a delightful twist, confronts the Weeknd and swiftly chops his head off. In one final delirious turn, the woman takes the singer’s head back to the club where she celebrates her victory.

After Hours marks the Weeknd’s fourth studio album and first since 2016’s Starboy. Just days after the album’s initial release, the Weeknd shared a deluxe edition that boasts four new remixes from Oneohtrix Point Never, Chromatics, the Blaze and DaHeala. It also features the version of album cut “Scared to Live” that the Weeknd performed on Saturday Night Live with Oneohtrix Point Never, who wrote or produced on three of the LP’s 14 original tracks.