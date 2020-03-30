The Weeknd Just Dropped 3 New ‘After Hours’ Bonus Tracks

The Weeknd‘s new album After Hours has topped the Billboard album charts with the biggest debut week for an album this year. He isn’t taking a minute to sleep on his success, though — the R&B heavyweight dropped three new bonus tracks this weekend.
The singer teased “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You,” and “Final Lullaby” in an Instagram post, which featured two clips showing him roaming inside a casino, drinking, gambling, and aimlessly traveling escalators. He further fuelled speculation by tweeting the song titles, before eventually releasing the additional tracks.

Listen to the supplementary tracks below.

The album, which includes no features, knocked Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake off the number one spot. After Hours debuted with 444,000 equivalent album units with 275,000 consisting of album sales, according to Billboard reports. The bonus tracks will no doubt give the album an added boost. 

