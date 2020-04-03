the-weeknd-co-wrote-an-new-episode-of-‘american-dad!’

The Weeknd has co-written an episode for one of Seth MacFarlane’s animated sitcoms, American Dad! The singer-songwriter took to Instagram this week to share the news in a post that included a picture of himself alongside the episode’s co-writer, Joel Hurwitz, who has previously worked on both American Dad! and Robot Chicken.

“Me and this guy wrote an episode of American Dad,” The Weeknd stated, before revealing that he will also be voicing a character that he somewhat resembles. And that’s not all, Deadline has reported that the episode will also feature a new original song by the 30-year-old musician.

News of The Weeknd’s involvement in American Dad! comes as he just released his fourth studio album, After Hours. He also recently made his feature film debut in the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems.

The new season of American Dad! is due out April 13, with The Weeknd’s episode airing on May 4.

Not NYC, not LA.

Follow

Highsnobiety Music

What To Read Next

Before You Continue…

For the best experience possible, we and our partners collect usage information and use cookies to show you relevant advertising. To do this, we need your consent and confirmation that you are 16+ years old. You can find more details and opt out at any time in our Privacy Policy