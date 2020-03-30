the-weeknd-adds-three-new-songs-to-‘after-hours’-deluxe-edition

The Weeknd released three new songs, which have been added to the deluxe edition of his new album After Hours.

The musician dropped “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You” and “Final Lullaby” over the weekend after teasing them on social media, including them on the album as bonus tracks. Listen to the full deluxe edition with the new songs here.

OUT NOW TRACK 15/16/17 : https://t.co/RIyv0nUDAR pic.twitter.com/OYSODEMGBe

— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 30, 2020

The Weeknd released After Hours earlier this month after previewing the album with several singles, including “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.” The singer sampled Elton John on album cut “Scared to Love,” which John has praised since its release.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Monday as part of a new daily interview series in which the Apple host checks in on top-tier artists during self-quarantine, John said, “I’m so blown away just to be part of his record. “For someone my age and as someone who loves what he does, I’m so thrilled and I just love him.”

The Weeknd appeared on Saturday Night Live in early March (before the show ceased production due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and performed “Blinding Lights” and “Scared to Live.” He also appeared in a sketch called “On the Couch,” in which he formed a trio with SNL’s Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd for an R&B song about sleeping on the couch after a lovers spat.