the-weeknd-added-three-new-bonus-tracks-to-the-‘after-hours’-deluxe-edition

The Weeknd’s new album After Hours has expanded greatly since its initial release a bit over a week ago. Just a few days after it came out, it received a deluxe edition that added remixes by and/or featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Oneohtrix Point Never, The Blaze, and Chromatics, as well as the Saturday Night Live performance of “Scared To Live.” Now the deluxe version of the album has gotten even bigger: Over the weekend, The Weeknd added three new songs to the ever-growing album.

The trio of tracks includes “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You,” and “Final Lullaby.” The first is an airy track grounded by heavy synths, the second is a quick shot of after-dark pop, while the latter song is a synthy nighttime ballad.

The Weeknd’s post-release tweaking of After Hours has apparently been successful: It was revealed yesterday that the album has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, making it his fourth No. 1 release. It went No. 1 thanks to 444,000 equivalent album units sold, which is The Weeknd’s biggest opening frame ever, surpassing his previous personal best that was set by his 2015 album, Beauty Behind The Madness.

Listen to “Nothing Compares” above, and stream the full deluxe edition of After Hours below.

After Hours is out now via Republic Records. Get it here.