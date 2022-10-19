The Warriors teach the lesson

At the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Warriors celebrated their title with a success at home in a California derby against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors could not have hoped for a better start to the season. As they received their championship rings and displayed the associated banner in the Chase Center, Stephen Curry’s teammates (20 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists) taught the Los Angeles Lakers a lesson. A meeting during which the band to LeBron James (31 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists) could have led to the score… 38 seconds after the opener signed Anthony Davis (27 points, 6 rebounds). Therefore, apart from a short tie at the end of the first quarter, it was the Golden State players who ruled their court. The gap very quickly exceeded ten points in the second quarter before a slight burst of pride from the Lakers, who returned to seven short lengths when they returned to the locker room. Back on the floor, the players of Darvin Ham deceived a few minutes before sinking body and property. The fault of a 25-4 in the space of nine minutes which put an end to the few illusions of the franchise based in Los Angeles. With a mattress approaching 30 points, the Warriors were able to manage the last twelve minutes at a trot.

Poole: “A huge success against a huge team”

A final quarter that saw the Lakers gradually narrow the gap against an opponent more concerned not to produce excessive efforts on the way to a victory that was already promised to them. Only a small acceleration in the last two minutes was reported for teammates Andrew Wiggins (20 points, 6 rebounds). In the end, the Warriors won by fourteen lengths (123-109) and started their season on the right foot. “We came, we had a job to do in order to win this match, said Jordan Poole after the meeting in comments collected by ESPN. It was ring night and we focused on that to get the win. It’s a huge success against a huge team. Of that insane third quarter, the Warriors fullback said it was “really fun to watch” with his teammates “playing at the highest level over and over and over again.” In the other game of that first night, the Celtics were able to count on a great night Jayson Tatum to extinguish the 76ers (126-117) in an evening marked by tributes to the legend Bill Russell.