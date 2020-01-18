the-wall-vijay-tv-registration-2020,-winners-and-how-to-participate-in-the-wall-program

The Wall is one of the most watched program on Vijay Tv as it helps many of the needy and deserving contestants to earn real money by answering series of questions and with a little bit of luck on their side this programme can change their lives. The auditions for The Wall started in 2019 right before the end of Bigg Boss 3 Tamil and many have applied to enter the competition. Initially people didn’t understand the importance of this show and the audition form was filled in only thousands but right after few episodes were aired people understood how much a person can earn from the show and how Vijay Tv was selecting those contestants that deserves to be in the show.
Many websites have posted about The Wall Auditions and Registration but it must be noted that Vijay Tv is only the official website for audition and registration and these websites listed the steps to participate in auditions. We have received thousands of comments but we have instructed everyone of them to fill the form provided at Vijay tv website https://vijay.startv.com/the-wall/ and have event provided a news update on closure of audition at the official website.
The Wall Registration and Audition 2020
The 2020 Audition and registration for The Wall have not started yet and we request everyone to check Vijay Tv website, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages regularly to keep an eye of The Wall audition announcement. We expect the announcement for season 2 audition to happen in 2020 and the deserving contestants will be selected and given a chance to be a part of this show.
The Wall Vijay Tv Winners, Prize Money Won and Profession of Winners
Episode – 1
Contestants – Sunil and Vijayrani (couples)
Amout won – 2,80,004
Profession of contestants – CSR
Episode – 2
Contestants – Sabareesh and Sneha(couples)
Amout won – 0
Profession of contestants – Social workers
Episode – 3
Contestants – Annapoorni and Abhirami (Twin sisters)
Amout won – 2,00,137
Profession of contestants – Students
Episode – 4
Contestants – Dhanasekaran, Meenakshi(Couples)
Amout won – 7,70,122
Profession of contestants – Farmers
Episode – 5
Contestants – Mugen Rao and Dharshan (Biggboss Contestants)
Amout won – 4,00,204
Profession of contestants – Celebrity
Episode – 6
Contestants – Vanitha and Deepa(Friends)
Amout won – House wives
Profession of contestants – 3,10,213
Episode – 7
Contestants – Ganesh singh and poornisha(Teacher and Student)
Amout won – 3,00,301
Profession of contestants – Boxers
Episode – 8
Contestants – Shahul and Umara (Uncle and Niece)
Amout won – 2,20,200
Profession of contestants – Family
Episode – 9
Contestants – Petricia and Regina (Aunt and Niece)
Amout won – 4,49,891
Profession of contestants – Barber
Episode – 10
Contestants – Maheswaran and Silambarasan
Amout won – 24,00,019
Profession of contestants – Bussiness
Episode – 11
Contestants – Jhons Vasanth and Sanghamithra(Couples)
Amout won – 100
Profession of contestants – Professionals
Episode – 12
Contestants – Ambidurai and Poonkodi
Amout won – 17,10,099
Profession of contestants – Students
Episode – 13
Contestants – Divya and Sanjay (Student and Teacher)
Amout won – 4,70,000
Profession of contestants – Kabadi Players
Episode – 14
Contestants – Suresh and Emila(sister and Brother)
Amout won – 17,19,878
Profession of contestants – Family
Episode – 15
Contestants – Binnu and Savitha (Couples)
Amout won – 14,90,207
Profession of contestants – Professional
Episode – 16
Contestants – Iniya and Shivanesh (sister and Brother)
Amout won – 32,30,167
Profession of contestants – Students
Episode – 17
Contestants – Mounika and Vikram (sister and Brother)
Amout won – 0
Profession of contestants – Students
Episode – 18
Contestants – Nithya and Sabari (sister and Brother)
Amout won – 26,70,254
Profession of contestants – Students
Episode – 19
Contestants – Bharadwaj and Suganya (Couples)
Amout won – 3,10,033
Profession of contestants – Family
Episode – 20
Contestants – Shaheed and Farveen (Couples)
Amout won – 4,10,200
Profession of contestants – Professionals
Episode – 21
Contestants – Shanthi and Gangadevi (Mother Daughter)
Amout won – 41,90,134
Profession of contestants – Family
Episode – 22
Contestants – Kalpana and Priyadarshini (Daughter in law and Mother in law)
Amout won – 22,29,906
Profession of contestants – Family
Episode – 23
Contestants – Krishnaveni and Abhinaya(Single Mother and Daughter)
Amout won – 4,70,271
Profession of contestants – Family
Episode – 24
Contestants – Shankar and Nandhini(Couples)
Amout won – 11,80,321
Profession of contestants – Farmers
Episode – 25
Contestants – Raj kumar and Dhanalakshmi(Mother and Son)
Amout won – 2,50,111
Profession of contestants – Family