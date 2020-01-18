Home ENTERTAINMENT The Wall Vijay Tv Registration 2020, Winners and How to participate in...

The Wall Vijay Tv Registration 2020, Winners and How to participate in The Wall Program

Mary Smith
The Wall is one of the most watched program on Vijay Tv as it helps many of the needy and deserving contestants to earn real money by answering series of questions and with a little bit of luck on their side this programme can change their lives. The auditions for The Wall started in 2019 right before the end of Bigg Boss 3 Tamil and many have applied to enter the competition. Initially people didn’t understand the importance of this show and the audition form was filled in only thousands but right after few episodes were aired people understood how much a person can earn from the show and how Vijay Tv was selecting those contestants that deserves to be in the show.


Many websites have posted about The Wall Auditions and Registration but it must be noted that Vijay Tv is only the official website for audition and registration and these websites listed the steps to participate in auditions. We have received thousands of comments but we have instructed everyone of them to fill the form provided at Vijay tv website https://vijay.startv.com/the-wall/ and have event provided a news update on closure of audition at the official website.

The Wall Registration and Audition 2020

The 2020 Audition and registration for The Wall have not started yet and we request everyone to check Vijay Tv website, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages regularly to keep an eye of The Wall audition announcement. We expect the announcement for season 2 audition to happen in 2020 and the deserving contestants will be selected and given a chance to be a part of this show.

The Wall Vijay Tv Winners, Prize Money Won and Profession of Winners

Episode – 1


Contestants – Sunil and Vijayrani (couples)


Amout won – 2,80,004


Profession of contestants – CSR

Episode – 2


Contestants – Sabareesh and Sneha(couples)


Amout won – 0


Profession of contestants – Social workers

Episode – 3


Contestants – Annapoorni and Abhirami (Twin sisters)


Amout won – 2,00,137


Profession of contestants – Students

Episode – 4


Contestants – Dhanasekaran, Meenakshi(Couples)


Amout won – 7,70,122


Profession of contestants – Farmers

Episode – 5


Contestants – Mugen Rao and Dharshan (Biggboss Contestants)


Amout won – 4,00,204


Profession of contestants – Celebrity

Episode – 6


Contestants – Vanitha and Deepa(Friends)


Amout won – House wives


Profession of contestants – 3,10,213

Episode – 7


Contestants – Ganesh singh and poornisha(Teacher and Student)


Amout won – 3,00,301


Profession of contestants – Boxers

Episode – 8


Contestants – Shahul and Umara (Uncle and Niece)


Amout won – 2,20,200


Profession of contestants – Family

Episode – 9


Contestants – Petricia and Regina (Aunt and Niece)


Amout won – 4,49,891


Profession of contestants – Barber

Episode – 10


Contestants – Maheswaran and Silambarasan


Amout won – 24,00,019


Profession of contestants – Bussiness

Episode – 11


Contestants – Jhons Vasanth and Sanghamithra(Couples)


Amout won – 100


Profession of contestants – Professionals

Episode – 12


Contestants – Ambidurai and Poonkodi


Amout won – 17,10,099


Profession of contestants – Students

Episode – 13


Contestants – Divya and Sanjay (Student and Teacher)


Amout won – 4,70,000


Profession of contestants – Kabadi Players

Episode – 14


Contestants – Suresh and Emila(sister and Brother)


Amout won – 17,19,878


Profession of contestants – Family

Episode – 15


Contestants – Binnu and Savitha (Couples)


Amout won – 14,90,207


Profession of contestants – Professional

Episode – 16


Contestants – Iniya and Shivanesh (sister and Brother)


Amout won – 32,30,167


Profession of contestants – Students

Episode – 17


Contestants – Mounika and Vikram (sister and Brother)


Amout won – 0


Profession of contestants – Students

Episode – 18


Contestants – Nithya and Sabari (sister and Brother)


Amout won – 26,70,254


Profession of contestants – Students

Episode – 19


Contestants – Bharadwaj and Suganya (Couples)


Amout won – 3,10,033


Profession of contestants – Family

Episode – 20


Contestants – Shaheed and Farveen (Couples)


Amout won – 4,10,200


Profession of contestants – Professionals

Episode – 21


Contestants – Shanthi and Gangadevi (Mother Daughter)


Amout won – 41,90,134


Profession of contestants – Family

Episode – 22


Contestants – Kalpana and Priyadarshini (Daughter in law and Mother in law)


Amout won – 22,29,906


Profession of contestants – Family

Episode – 23


Contestants – Krishnaveni and Abhinaya(Single Mother and Daughter)


Amout won – 4,70,271


Profession of contestants – Family

Episode – 24


Contestants – Shankar and Nandhini(Couples)


Amout won – 11,80,321


Profession of contestants – Farmers

Episode – 25


Contestants – Raj kumar and Dhanalakshmi(Mother and Son)


Amout won – 2,50,111


Profession of contestants – Family

