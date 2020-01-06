the-wall-vijay-tv-auditions-closed-for-registration,-vijay-tv-has-updated-info-on-their-official-website

Vijay Tv The Wall is one of the most famous reality Tv Shows for the year 2019-2020. Vijay Tv should be applauded for taking time in selecting some of the down trodden and people who are in real need to play the game. They have helped many families via The Wall game and has received more than 10 lakh applicants. Vijay Tv has aired 23 episodes so far in The Wall game and will continue to air more episodes from the selected candidates. We published initially how to register for The Wall auditions and we keep getting comments about registering for the show.

We have to inform everyone that Audition registration for The Wall is closed now and it’s posted on their official website. Here is the official link to https://vijay.startv.com/the-wall/ showing that audition is closed now. Please note that we are not in any way associated with The Wall show and we are news publishers and aggregators updating information about Tv Shows and latest trending news. We will update once they open registration for The Wall again, stay tuned.