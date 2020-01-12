the-walking-dead’s-samantha-morton-warns-of-‘scarier-and-more-shocking’-season-10b-ahead-of-alpha-return

The Walking Dead returns in just a months’ time to wrap up season 10, and Samantha Morton has warned that things are about to get scarier.

Yup. Even more so than it currently is – so God knows where they’re going with 10b in Feb.

The actress plays Whisperers leader Alpha in the series, and when we last saw her, she gained the upper hand over the Alexandria and Hilltop survivors after laying a trap for Carol (Melissa McBride).

Leading a team directly into the path of a literal bunker full of the undead, it looks like she could have got rid of her enemies for good (and seeing as we know this show, we can guess a couple aren’t going to make it out of that hole alive).

But it’s not even going to get

Speaking to Red Carpet News: ‘We haven’t finished the season yet, so there’s lots more amazing things to come.’

‘I was just constantly shocked reading the scripts thinking, “Really?! Oh my gosh”.

‘Just when you think it can’t get any more scarier, or any more “what?!” — it does.’

Carol is trapped alongside confidante Daryl (Norman Reedus), as well as Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Magna (Nadia Hilker) and sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) in what appears to be an unwinnable situation orchestrated by the radical Whisperers, who pretend to be the undead in order to blend in and survive.

But if anyone can make it out alive it’s these guys – and it seems that Alpha is making trouble for herself that could come back to haunt her as her previously loyal followers begin to suspect she’s not as prepared to be leader as she made out.

This included the loyal Gamma (Thora Birch) discovering that Alpha’s daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy) was actually alive despite the group being told otherwise.

Then of course there’s Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who has infiltrated the group, and whose storyline is closely intertwined with her in the comic books at least.

But with Samantha warning ‘not to assume anything’ what that holds is literally anyone’s guess.

Not too long to wait to find out though…

The Walking Dead returns 20 February on AMC in the US and 21 February on Fox in the UK.





