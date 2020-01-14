the-walking-dead’s-andrew-lincoln-back-fighting-zombies-ahead-of-rick-grimes-movies

The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln has been showing off his zombie fighting techniques again – and it looks as though he’s still got it.

Despite leaving the AMC series partway through the last season, the 46-year-old managed to clear a whole range of walkers when showing off his archery skills.

Visiting The Cotswold Range over the weekend, the father-of-two put his post-apocalyptic skills to the test.

Sharing a picture of the star stood alongside a bullseye, with a number of arrows in his hand, the venue’s social media appeared to be more than impressed.

‘The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln was amongst the visitors this weekend,’ they wrote to their followers.

‘Another celeb to add to the list of unsuccessful apple challenges, however, the range has been cleared of Zombies.’

The post comes shortly after The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple teased what’s to come in the Rick Grimes films.

And it sounds as though we might be having a Michonne and Rick reunion.

When chatting to EW, the producer explained that the trilogy is set to explore the dystopian world we know and love…but on a much larger scale.

‘We are going to continue to tell Rick’s story, and we are going to discover so much of the world through that story,’ Gimple revealed.

‘It’s a much larger world than one that he had been operating in, and that was challenging in and of itself, now things are heightened.’

He continued: ‘Just as we’re going to the movies — and it is the movies proper, suitably widescreen — we’re going to be filling that screen with a brand new world.’

Turning his attention to Michonne, Scott added: ‘I don’t want people already looking to what Michonne might or might not be doing next.

‘She has an amazing story coming up on Walking Dead that informs everything moving forward, but I don’t want to get ahead of that.’

The Walking Dead returns 20 February on AMC in the US and 21 February on Fox in the UK.





