the-walking-dead:-world-beyond-trailer-teases-exciting-new-crm-location

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the upcoming two-season spin-off of AMC’s horror drama, will fill in a lot of the blanks about CRM, the mysterious multi-state organization that took Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) away on The Walking Dead and has also appeared on Fear the Walking Dead. A new trailer for World Beyond that debuted during The Walking Dead’s Season 10 midseason premiere adds a tantalizing new possibility for a CRM location: New York. If the show heads there, it will be the first time The Walking Dead has gone to the Northeast. In the trailer, Iris (Aliyah Royale) is holding a map of New York state, stamped with “CRM” and the group’s three-ring symbol, while she says in voiceover, “Our dad’s in trouble…we know where he is.” We know that the plot of World Beyond will find sisters Iris and Hope (Alexa Mansour) and a few of their friends going on a quest across the remains of the United States in search of the girls’ father, eventually ending up somewhere on the East Coast. It looks like that East Coast location will be somewhere in the Empire State. Maybe when they get there, they’ll find their father — and Rick Grimes, too. The Walking Dead: World BeyondPhoto: TwitterThe Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres Sunday, April 12 at 10/9c on AMC following The Walking Dead’s Season 10 finale.