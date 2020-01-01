the-walking-dead:-tv-bosses-give-fans-a-glimpse-of-michonne’s-return-in-second-half-of-season-10

The Walking Dead fans were left scratching their heads over whether they had seen Dania Gurira’s character Michonne bow out from the show for good, or whether her sword-wielding character could resurface in season 10.

But now all has been revealed because TV bosses have teased Michonne’s return in the second half of season 10 as she and Virgil (Kevin Carroll) search for weapons on an island naval base.

With these weapons, the survivors will be able to end their war against the Whisperers and their walker herd, although we still are none the wiser about how many more episodes Gurira will appear before her planned departure.

Speaking about her exit, Gurira began: ‘It was overwhelming.

‘I mean, I haven’t talked about it yet because we haven’t really said I was done yet, so it was kinda just talking about it for the first time now but it was really overwhelming the love. They got me because I thought I was going home,’ she told ComicBook.com.

Speaking to TV Insider, Kevin hinted that Virgil might not be all he seems, leading to an exciting storyline.

He explained: ‘I just want to tell [fans] that in this world of The Walking Dead, anything is possible.

‘At this point, I’m just excited for Virgil to get on the map, and start to mix it up in this world.

‘I am anxiously hoping that the fans can appreciate what this journey is about to be.

‘For people who love Michonne, this will be a rewarding piece of the journey for her. I think they’re going to have a good time with the twists and turns of this story.’

The actor also teased that ‘every facet of humanity is up for grabs because of everybody’s need to survive.’ So there’s a chance we could see Virgil turn…

But Kevin was keeping schtum on that, adding: ‘I’m going to leave it at that, and tell them to have a great time figuring it out.’

The Walking Dead season 10 will return to AMC on 23 February.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Rick Grimes might lose his hand in solo The Walking Dead movie trilogy in nod to scrapped comic storyline

MORE: The Walking Dead manages to get even bleaker with original cast photo ahead of season 10B





