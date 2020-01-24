the-walking-dead-star-michael-rooker-blames-‘cheap’-network-for-daryl’s-brother’s-death

The Walking Dead’s Michael Rooker has hit out at AMC by accusing the network of being ‘cheap’.

During a comic convention in Wales, the actor, who starred as Daryl’s brother Merle, is said to have compared his role in the zombie hit to playing Yondu in Guardians Of The Galaxy.

And while confessing that he was paid more for his part in the Marvel movie, the 64-year-old decided to throw some shade in AMC’s direction.

‘I don’t prefer either. I made more money on Guardians,’ he admitted to the crowds, according to CBR.com.

Turning his attention to Merle, the actor then joked: ‘Walking Dead, they were cheap. AMC was very cheap. That’s probably why they killed me off.

‘Because they knew I was gonna get more money the next season.’

Merle had a gruesome death scene in the third season, seeing The Governor bite off two of his fingers before shooting him in the chest.

He later turned into a walker and was found by Daryl, who put his older brother out of his misery.

At the time, Norman Reedus explained: ‘I was bummed to see Rooker go. He’s such a strong character and such a good actor.

‘He brought so much to the show so I was bummed to see him leave. I would have liked to have explored that relationship a bit more.’

The 51-year-old added to Entertainment Weekly: ‘And he’s always fun to play scenes with so I was bummed about that. I’m bummed every time someone leaves the show, to be honest.’

Michael appeared in the show during The Walking Dead’s golden era, however since Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) made his debut, the ratings have dropped.

When chatting to the LA Times, the network’s chief Sarah Barnett addressed the storyline, stating: ‘We’ve done a lot of research on the response to it and we certainly have our own thoughts about it.’

‘It’s true to say that that season with Negan became a little too hopeless for audiences.

‘I think that there was creative intention behind it that was really smart and thoughtful, but I think it probably pushed people to a place where it was a lot to take at a time when maybe people just didn’t want to see that.’

Metro.co.uk have reached out to AMC for further comment while The Walking Dead season 10, part two will kick off Monday 24 February on FOX in the UK.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott treat Stormi to Disneyland trip for her second birthday and it’s too cute

MORE: Love Island police officer Mike Boateng ‘told teen girl he’d show her a good time’ while in uniform





