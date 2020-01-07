the-walking-dead-star-blames-lauren-cohan’s-break-for-his-‘truncated’-death

The Walking Dead’s Xander Berkeley has blamed Lauren Cohan’s break from the show for his own death scene.

Back in season six, the 64-year-old joined the show as newcomer Gregory, a character who was more or less disliked by the fanbase for being too much of a coward.

However, it seems the actor is still hung up over his death – seeing the Hilltop leader hanged by Lauren’s Maggie Rhee.

Although this is similar to the comics, in episode #137, Gregory poisons Maggie and almost ends up killing her.

Yet, this was swapped up for the series where Gregory actually pulled a knife on his enemy.

Addressing the scene, the actor told Comic Insider: ‘I just think that they truncated it into that first episode of the ninth season with too many other things going on. They didn’t quite savor the moment the way it could have been.

‘And I didn’t quite buy Gregory pulling a knife on Maggie. I kind of liked the idea in the comic book of him poisoning her.’

He added: ‘For whatever reason, they had to [hurry]. I think because Lauren was gonna be leaving the show, they had to hurry and get rid of me so they could establish her as the one running Hilltop.

‘But they just had to move the whole plot forward and faster.’

Lauren left the show partway through season nine, but this move was never intended to be a definitive goodbye for Maggie as she was never actually killed off.

Just recently, executive producer Denise Huth signalled that the showrunners are ‘very hopeful’ that Cohan will return as Maggie.

‘All I can say about Maggie is she’s one of my favourite characters as well,’ Huth told the Radio Times.

‘I adore Lauren Cohan and there’s always the hope and prayer that she’s coming back to us.

‘So I’m very hopeful that we will see her again.’

The Walking Dead returns to Fox and Now TV on 24 February following its mid-season break.





