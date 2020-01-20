the-walking-dead-spin-off-world-beyond-to-end-after-season-2

The Walking Dead: World Beyond hasn’t even started yet but it’s been confirmed that the show will end after season two.

Rather than it being axed, the series is now been billed as a ‘two-season Walking Dead story’ and was announced by bosses this weekend.

Alongside the announcement for the show, following the series being highly anticipated, it was confirmed the first season will start on 12 April.

News comes after the series was shrouded in secrecy amid rumours it could be connected to what happened to the main show’s former leading man, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

It was seemingly confirmed during the trailer drop for World Beyond, where a helicopter similar to the one that took Rick away was seen.

It’s owned by mysterious company CRM, who has a mysterious connection to all of Walking Dead and its spin-offs.

An official synopsis reads: ‘The third instalment of the franchise will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it.

‘Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

This new show joins a growing ‘universe’ plan for The Walking Dead, which includes the main show, spin-off Fear The Walking Dead and the planned Rick Grimes movie trilogy.

The new series stars Aliyah Royale (who plays a character called Iris) and Annet Mahendru (Huck), Alexa Mansour (Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton) and Hal Cumpston (Silas).

Teasing the new show at Comic Con, Scott said: ‘These kids can grow up in a place of comfort and security, but they leave everything on a dangerous quest, and are being pursued by adults on their own.

‘We’ll see kids become heroes and some become villains. We’re going to open up a whole new world of The Walking Dead.’

Walking Dead: World Beyond starts 12 April on AMC in the US and a later date in the UK.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Walking Dead: Could Michonne be murdered by Beta as she is set to leave the series?

MORE: The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan handed part in The Boys season 3 on a platter – and he’s keen





