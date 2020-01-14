the-walking-dead-season-10:-new-trailer-teases-negan-and-alpha’s-final-showdown-and-we-can’t-take-anymore

The Walking Dead has released the trailer for the second half of season ten – and it teases a final showdown against the Whisperers and their leader Alpha (Samantha Morton).

The new teaser – entitled Spies – makes it clear to fans that a lot of espionage will be involved in the back-end of the tenth series, as Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has infiltrated the antagonistic group of apocalypse survivors, who cover themselves in the skins of dead Walkers as a form of camouflage.

‘The spy you’re looking for,’ Negan says in the trailer, ‘is right here in the camp.’

The spy in question is the mysterious ally who set Negan free from jail, allowing him to infiltrate the Whisperers and gain Alpha’s trust, which leads us to believe these new episodes could finally see us step ever closer to the two villains’ final confrontation.

Last we saw of them, Alpha and the Whisperers had gained the upper hand over Alexandria and Hilltop, laying a trap for Carol (Melissa McBride) and bestie Darryl (Norman Reedus).

‘I never meant for this to happen,’ Carol tells Darryl in the clip as they talk whilst trapped.

‘We’ll fight for revenge,’ he tells her. ‘We’ll fight for our future.’

However this ends, we can tell right now that it probably isn’t going to be good.

Ahead of season 10B’s return on 20 February in the States, actress Morton has warned that things are about to get scarier.

Speaking to Red Carpet News, she revealed: ‘We haven’t finished the season yet, so there’s lots more amazing things to come.

‘I was just constantly shocked reading the scripts thinking, “Really?! Oh my gosh.”‘

She added: ‘Just when you think it can’t get any more scarier, or any more “what?!” — it does.’

Fans of the comics will know that Alpha’s exit in the source material is closely entwined with Negan, although the actress herself has claimed the TV series could divert from these events.

The Walking Dead returns 20 February on AMC in the US and 21 February on Fox in the UK.





