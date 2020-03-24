‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Finale Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
Macall Polay/AMC

AMC said on Tuesday that the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead will not air as planned, with post-production delayed due to the coronavirus shutdown.
“Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5,” the network said today.
The planned finale will now appear as a special episode later in the year, AMC said.
