the-walking-dead-season-10:-boss-scott-gimple-discusses-life-after-rick-grimes-and-ending-the-show-for-good

The Walking Dead’s big boss Scott Gimple has discussed life on the show after the departure of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and whether there are any plans for the zombie apocalypse drama to end following the conclusion of the source comics.

Gimple holds the title of Chief Content Officer for the entire Walking Dead-universe, including spin-off series Fear the Walking Dead.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gimple opened up on how the show has changed following the departure of its main character last season, and it seems like it was all a bit up in the air.

‘You know, there were people who were concerned about [Rick leaving] who were making me concerned about that,’ he shared.

‘But I don’t want to imply that I was certain how [the exit] would go. just felt I was more worried about the way that Rick was leaving. I was hoping that audiences would be intrigued.’

He continued: ‘ I felt the show had so much to offer, even with losing someone as huge as [Rick]. I know that I was still interested in watching it.’

After his departure, it was announced that Lincoln would front his own solo spin-off movies featuring the iconic character, which might even feature fan-favourite Michonne (Danai Gurira).

Gimple also discussed the theoretical ending of the dystopian drama, a year after its source material of the original comics came to a sudden and shocking ending, leading many fans to wonder whether the show would follow suit.

‘There isn’t a timetable [for the future],’ the boss confirmed. ‘We’re continuing on. People are digging the show, and there’s a lot more story to tell.

‘As long as the audience wants it, we would love to tell it. So far, we’re very much on the same page.’

It does seem, however, that Gimple has at least planned the final end-game for the programme, confirming that he’s ‘had visions’ of how to end the show – although that certainly seems a long way off yet (mind you, that’s what they said about the comics).

It would be a shame for the show to end just when things are starting to kick back into gear again, however. We still have Gurira’s much-touted exit storyline to look forward to.

And the worst kept secret in Walking Dead fandom has finally been confirmed as Lauren Cohan’s return date to the show as Maggie was accidentally leaked.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on February 24 and will follow a day later on Fox UK.





