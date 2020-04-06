the-walking-dead-previews-maggie’s-return-in-season-10-finale-sneak-peek

The Walking Dead’s Season 10 finale was delayed since it included some special effects that weren’t completed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic shut post-production down. However the episode was close enough to being finished that AMC could release a protracted sneak peek of the sure to be exciting finale that has the long-awaited return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who has been missing because the middle of Season 9.When Season 9 took the multi-year time jump after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was taken by the helicopter people, Maggie was away studying how exactly to rebuild civilization with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson). However in this sneak peek of the finale now, “A PARTICULAR Doom,” we see her get a letter from Carol (Melissa McBride) informing her that her friends Jesus (Tom Payne), Tara (Alanna Masterson), and Enid (Katelyn Nacon) are dead because there is a group called the Whisperers terrorizing the survivors.

Showrunner Angela Kang has teased that Maggie will return in the "nick of time," and Father Gabriel's (Seth Gilliam) speech to the youngsters sets this up, discussing "others," friends who'll come help the survivors within their time of need. It is possible to bet on Maggie riding in with reinforcements and saving the survivors holed up in a healthcare facility tower from Beta (Ryan Hurst) and his horde which have the building surrounded. Following the finale, Lauren Cohan will rejoin the standard cast in Season 11. She left The Walking Dead to star within an ABC show Whiskey Cavalier, which includes been since canceled.

The sneak peek also creates the return of Virgil (Kevin Carroll). Virgil met Michonne (Danai Gurira) at Oceanside and promised to greatly help her get weapons to greatly help her people in the war with the Whisperers, however when she surely got to his home base she discovered he was lying and she was taken by him prisoner. Once she got free, he was showed by her mercy and helped him move ahead from the deaths of his family. Apparently his encounter with Michonne changed him a whole lot, because he’s seen time for Oceanside, which appears to be deserted, while Father Gabriel’s voiceover shows that he’s there to greatly help. In addition, it introduces a mysterious new character, who appears to be some form of ninja within an iron mask. Is he foe or friend? We’ll learn when The Walking Dead returns because of its Season 10 finale, this season that may air sometime later. Lauren Cohan, The Walking DeadPhoto: YouTube/AMC