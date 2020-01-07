the-walking-dead-boss-basically-confirms-michonne-will-survive-season-10-and-hints-at-cameo-in-rick-grimes-movies

The Walking Dead’s boss says the trilogy of spin-off movies starring Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) are set to explore a ‘brand new world’ – and he hasn’t ruled out a Michonne (Danai Gurira) cameo either.

Ever since Lincoln exited his role as Grimes in season nine of the zombie apocalypse drama, his return on the big screen has been inching ever closer.

Scott Gimple, the chief content officer for everything The Walking Dead, has now confirmed to EW.com that the trilogy is set to explore the dystopian world we know and love…but on a much larger scale.

‘We are going to continue to tell Rick’s story, and we are going to discover so much of the world through that story,’ Gimple revealed.

‘It’s a much larger world than one that he had been operating in, and that was challenging in and of itself, now things are heightened.’

He continued: ‘Just as we’re going to the movies — and it is the movies proper, suitably widescreen — we’re going to be filling that screen with a brand new world.’

While the scope of these new movies is undoubtedly set to be impressive – we still don’t have much of an idea what they’re going to entail, but Gimple also didn’t confirm or deny whether Michonne (who is set to depart the main show in the second half of the 10th season) will appear too.

‘I don’t want people already looking to what Michonne might or might not be doing next,’ he said.

‘She has an amazing story coming up on Walking Dead that informs everything moving forward, but I don’t want to get ahead of that.’

Interesting…watch this space, we’d say.

Another interesting part in the new Grimes trilogy might also see one of the source comics’ more interesting storylines be resurrected – namely, our main character losing his right hand.

‘It’s entirely possible that we’ve closed the book on that issue right now but it could crop up in the future,’ comic writer Rober Kirkman told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014 after the plot twist was scrapped on the TV series.

”I’m not going to rule it out,’ he added. ‘It could happen at some point.’

The Walking Dead season 10 will return to AMC and Fox UK after a short break in 2020.





