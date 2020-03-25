the-walking-dead:-andrew-lincoln’s-farewell-serenade-for-danai-guirra-is-too-pure

Now Playing

100 Best Shows: The Walking Dead Cast On The Most Heartbreaking Deaths

Next Up

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Finale Promo | CBS

Danai Gurira has left the The Walking Dead, but she’s still very much in her former co-stars hearts. Andrew Lincoln, who very likely will be reunited with his on-screen flame in at least one story to come, posted a super sweet ditty on Instagram early Tuesday to show the dearly departed, sword-slinging survivor how much he loves her. In the key of “Live and Let Die” from the James Bond movie of the same name, Lincoln was almost giving Love Actually vibes as he sang a sweet song for woman who made Michonne one of the most memorable characters of the decade.The Walking Dead Boss Teases That Michonne’s Story Isn’t Done Yet

“I remember the first time I met you,” Lincoln said, half-joking and half merging truth and fiction. “You’d fainted — collapsed outside the gates of the prison… My son Carl thought that we should save you, and the whole production insisted I didn’t pick you up.” Er, that. might be a slight revision of history but, whatever, it’s too cute to argue with.

On Talking Dead after her final episode of the mothership show as Michonne, Walking Dead Universe chief creative officer Scott Gimple stopped short of announcing that Gurira will be joiningthe upcoming Walking Dead movie(s), but he hinted that this was not the last we’ll see of the sword-swinging survivor Michonne. “Her story isn’t done,” he said.The Walking Dead continues Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.