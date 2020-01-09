the-voice’s-olly-murs-breaks-down-in-tears-and-admits-he-misses-twin-brother-after-emotional-audition

Olly Murs is left in tears on The Voice this Saturday as he admits he misses his estranged twin brother, Ben.

Ben and Olly fell out more than ten years ago, after the singer skipped his brother’s wedding to perform at the X Factor semi-finals in 2009.

But after seeing a performance by twin singers, Olly is left upset as the song brings back memories of his own bond with Ben, who he hasn’t seen since.

According to The Sun, the star is heard telling Tom Jones he doesn’t even know where Ben lives at the moment, and admits: ‘I feel like the next time I’m going to see him is when we lose somebody close in our family, and I don’t want that to be the case.’

‘It’s a shame — even more so for my mum,’ he added. ‘And I do miss having my twin with me.’

Tom then reassures him that they’ll reunite sometime soon.

Olly has spoken out several times about wanting to bury the hatchet with Ben – but that seems easier said than done with Ben seemingly being the one to stop contact.

In 2017, it was revealed that Ben had even dropped the family name and instead took his wife Amy’s – becoming Ben Hart.

But in 2013, Ben claimed that he had tried to reach out to Olly for a reconciliation, only to be told to delete the singer’s number.

Olly’s reps denied his claims at the time.

Come on guys – maybe it’s time to clear the air once and for all?

The Voice continues Saturday at 8.30pm on ITV.





