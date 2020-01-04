the-voice’s-meghan-trainor-reveals-unexpected-moment-backstage-with-demi-lovato-at-the-grammy-awards

Meghan Trainor has told of the unexpected moment she met Demi Lovato backstage at The Grammy Awards ahead of her stint on The Voice.

Meghan will join the superstar judging panel of The Voice 2020 alongside Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Olly Murs, who all return to their big red chairs following a summer spent entertaining audiences around the world on their respective tours.

The All About That Bass singer revealed ahead of the show that it is hard when ‘people don’t get through’ and after looking back at the first episode she admitted it ‘ripped her heart out’ because she doesn’t want contestants to give up on their dreams.

Talking of her own experience in the music industry, Meghan told Metro.co.uk: ‘There are times that the industry pins you against the other female artists and like it’s a competition, when it’s not we are all trying to show our art and there is room for everyone.

‘So many people in the world have different tastes and it’s awkward sometimes but one of my special moments was when I met Demi Lavato who sang at the Grammy’s with me.

‘She happened to be backstage after I won the award and she was the first person I saw, she just looked and me and hugged me and you don’t expect that and that was the loveliest surprise as I have looked up to her for so many years.’

She may be a judge now, but once upon a time, Meghan almost auditioned for The Voice.

‘My publisher, she’s my biggest fan and supporter and she always told me you should be the artist. I would just write songs and she would have me pitch them and then one day she just told me “I’m going to sign you up for The Voice, we’re going to get you on there” and I panicked,’ she began.

‘I was like “NO! Absolutely not. I’ve never been on television. How am I going to do that? How am I going to go out in front of my favourite superstars and hope that they turn around!”

‘I think that’s the scariest thing ever and at the time I just wasn’t ready.’

Meghan will replace Jennifer Hudson on the judging panel after the Oscar winner announced she wouldn’t be back.

Megs continued: ‘I was, like, 18 and I wasn’t comfortable in my own skin.

‘I was afraid of taking pictures, I was just learning how to be comfortable with pictures of myself and that took many years of being in front of the camera and practice and learning who I am to really understand that career and that life and now I’m here and I’m like “LET’S GO! PUT ME IN!”.’

The latest series of The Voice UK returns to ITV on 4 January, 2020.





