the-voice-viewers-stunned-as-famous-singer’s-sister-leaves-judges-speechless

The Voice viewers were left in awe at one act who had the judges speechless, even before she revealed she’s a famous singer’s sister.

What are the chances?

ShezAr stunned the judges with a rendition of Aretha Franklin’s A Deeper Love, with all four – Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs, and Will.i.am turning their chairs around.

‘You’re amazing,’ new judge Meghan told her. ‘You are amazing.’

Tom added: ‘The power, the commitment, I felt it,’ before ShezAr told him that they’ve shared a stage together, when she was part of a choir during a Soul Christmas night in Cardiff.

However, then she dropped another bombshell, telling them: ‘I’m from a musical family, some of which you may know by the name of Labrinth.’

‘That’s your brother?’ Will asked. ‘Your mama designed two awesomenesses?’

‘Nine,’ she replied.

Explaining that she hadn’t told the Beneath Your Beautiful singer she would be on the show, ShezAr said: ‘I wanted this to be a decision I made for myself and I wanted to step in my own light and not have to be turned in any which way. And I wanted to surprise him as well!’

WOW!!!!! Defo from a music background @Labrinth sister 😮😮😱👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻🎶🎶 #TheVoiceUK — Ash❗️ (@Ash_470) January 4, 2020

@Labrinth your sister got soul! Sibling Collab should be on the cards #TheVoiceUK — Mandy M (@mandyjmason) January 4, 2020

I saw the family photo and said, ‘Wayment, her brother looks EXACTLY like Labrinth!’ And I was right 🙌🏾 what a voice #TheVoiceUK #TheVoice #TeamTom pic.twitter.com/5WgrYiWBkT — Art Becomes You (@artbecomesyou) January 4, 2020

@Labrinth Shezar smashed it on #TheVoiceUK you must be proud! Also loved seeing the family photo.. Noticed you straight away 😜 — Chris Bradley💙💛 (@ChrisB5393) January 4, 2020

ShezAr and Labrinth are just two of the musical talents in the family, with their siblings Josh (MckNasty) and Mac (Mac 1) also being involved in the music industry.

Share the talent around a bit, guys!

Viewers are questioning why the siblings have never collaborated, with one saying: ‘@Labrinth your sister got soul! Sibling Collab should be on the cards.’

‘@Labrinth Shezar smashed it on #TheVoiceUK you must be proud!,’ another added, with one more telling him: ‘Wow your sister is fierce.’

Sounds like he’s got some competition.

The Voice returns Saturday at 8: 30pm on ITV.





