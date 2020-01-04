The Voice viewers distressed at Olly Murs’ bold new hair as he and Will.i.am go blonde

The Voice viewers have been left a little distressed by Olly Murs new hairstyle as he and co-star Will.i.am have both gone blonde.

They just want to have more fun, guys.

Taking the ‘new year, new me’ motto seriously, the pair turned up to the new series with their golden locks, with Olly even checking in with new judge Mehgan Trainor about how it looks.

‘You look great man,’ she reassured him, before turning her attention to Will and asking: ‘How you doing, Blondie?’

‘It’s Chocolate Blondie,’ he told her.

However, not everyone’s convinced.

‘WTF has Olly Murs done to his hair? I love the guy but he looks ridiculous,’ one said.

‘Olly, what happened to your hair babe,’ another asked, with one more saying: ‘Not feeling Olly‘s or Will’s new hair colours.’

Can’t win ’em all, right guys?

Can’t focus on the singing as too distracted by Will and Olly’s hair 🙈 #TheVoiceUK — Bernie Loins (@LoinsBernie) January 4, 2020

Gary Barlow called and wants his hair back Olly #TheVoiceUK — Lindsey Cartlidge (@Supercyclist68) January 4, 2020

Olly, what happened to your hair babe #TheVoiceUK #TheVoice — CHRI$ (@cconrwood) January 4, 2020

Olly Murs with blonde hair 😱😍 sweet baby Jesus and the orphans 🤤😩 #TheVoiceUK — lj (@_jockkers) January 4, 2020

Meghan has replaced Jennifer Hudson on the panel alongside Olly, Will and Tom Jones.

Fellow coach will.i.am revealed that he was worried about the All About That Bass singer joining, because ‘you never know with someone new but it’s turned out that it’s pretty awesome.’

He added: ‘Day one was tough for her. If I was her I’d have felt like where do I fit in? Trying to get the groove of things. Day two was great, day three was awesome and day four was magnificent.’

And she’s definitely hit the ground running, winning the love of the first act of the series who earned a four chair turnaround.

There’s always next year Megs!

The Voice returns Saturday at 8: 30pm on ITV.





