the-voice-uk:-olly-murs-clashes-with-meghan-trainor-after-accusing-her-of-‘stealing-song’

Olly Murs and Meghan Trainor have ‘words’ on The Voice on Saturday night’s show as Olly exclaimed: ‘I’ve got a bone to pick with you’.

And believe it or not, it started with Sir Tom Jones when he asked the simple question ‘Meghan, out of the songs that you do which one do you like the best?’

Meghan responded: ‘Dear Future Husband.

‘I met an amazing man called Darryl and no one knew we were dating, and he went on tour with me and he would hide in the crowd and I would point right to him, and be like “this song is about you”.’

Olly then interrupted the conversation: ‘Meghan, I have a bone to pick with Meghan.

‘Because Dear Future Husband sounds like my song Dance With Me Tonight.

‘I remember when it came out I was like “this sounds familiar”.’

Meghan laughed awkwardly as she added: ‘I got the same thing.’

Ok so maybe they didn’t actually fall out, but either way, it is pretty awkward….

The Voice airs on Saturday at 8.30pm on ITV.





