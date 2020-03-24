‘The Voice’ Tops ‘American Idol’ In Monday Ratings; ‘The Good Doctor’ Climbs To Season High

NBC won Monday in primetime ratings with The Voice leading the charge. The reality singing competition ticked down from last week but still earned a 1.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9.50 million viewers. It was a healthy lead-in to Manifest (0.8, 4.38M), which held steady, staying on par with the show’s season premiere.
ABC’s own reality singing competition American Idol (1.4, 6.98M) didn’t beat its time-slot competitor The Voice, though it did grow two tenths from last week. The network aired the first part of a two-part season finale of The Good Doctor (1.1., 6.78M), which was up since its last new episode.

On Fox, 9-1-1 (1.3, 6.94M) saw a tiny slip, while Prodigal Son (0.8, 3.60M) was up from the previous week. CBS took a break for the night, airing repeats.
The CW saw growth in the last new episode of Supernatural (0.3, 1.07M), as the final season of the long-running and wildly popular sci-fi series has temporarily shut down production due to coronavirus. Rounding out the CW’s night was Roswell, New Mexico (0.2, 850,000) which held steady.

