‘the-voice’-leads-monday-ratings;-‘the-good-doctor’-season-finale-matches-season-high

The Voice continued to sit comfortably at the top of Monday’s primetime ratings, holding steady with last week with a 1.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9.68 million viewers. The reality singing competition was followed by Manifest (0.7, 4.27M), which slipped in the demo but helped NBC sweep the night overall in both metrics.

The second part of the two-part season finale of The Good Doctor (1.1, 7.58M) on ABC matched last week’s season-high rating and climbed to 7.58 million viewers. The network also aired ABC News’ coronavirus special America Rising: Fighting the Pandemic (0.8, 4.90M).

At CBS, The Neighborhood (0.7, 5.08M) and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.6, 4.28M) both dipped compared with their last new episodes, while the network wrapped its night with HomeFest: James Corden Late Late Show Special (0.5, 3.31M).

On Fox, 9-1-1 (1.3, 6.99M) was steady while Prodigal Sun (0.7, 3.61M) was down a tenth.

The CW kicked off its Monday night with the 16th-season premiere of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 944,000). The net also aired a fresh episode of Roswell, New Mexico (0.1 614K), which hit a season low.