the-voice-exclusive:-here-are-the-next-battle-round-pairings

The Voice battles are officially underway, and Season 18 is continuing full speed ahead on Monday with the second round, during which we’ll see contestants go head-to-head to impress coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas, and we’ll find out who wins their bouts (or one of those precious saves) and moves onto the knockouts.TV Guide has a sneak peek at what’s ahead for this next round of battles and can exclusively reveal which contestants from each team will be competing with one another, along with the titles of the songs each pair will perform.

Team Blake: Jacob Daniel Murphy vs. Toneisha HarrisSong: “Good As Hell” by LizzoTeam Kelly: Gigi Hess vs. Micah IversonSong: “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi

Team Legend: Cammwess vs. Mandi CastilloSong: “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes & Camila CabelloTeam Blake: Cam Spinks vs. Kailey AbelSong: “What Ifs” by Kane Brown feat. Lauren AlainaTeam Nick: Anders Drerup vs. Tate BrusaSong: “Circles” by Post MaloneTeam Legend: Darious Lyles vs. Nelson Cade IIISong: “Come Together” by The BeatlesYou can also check out the above video for a recap of who these artists are and what they pulled off during the blind auditions to earn their places in The Voice competition so far.The Voice’s battle rounds continue on Monday, March 30 at 8/7c on NBC. Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, The VoicePhoto: Trae Patton/NBC

