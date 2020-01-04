The Voice 2020: Meghan Trainor’s dad performs with Tom Jones – and it’s everything we could want and more

Meghan Trainor invited her dad on stage during The Voice auditions where he performed with Tom Jones – and it’s everything we could want and more.

Emma Willis is back to host the new series of the talent show along with Meghan, Sir Tom, Will.i.am and Olly Murs, who all returned to their big red chairs following a summer spent entertaining audiences around the world on their respective tours.

And during the first episode of the blind auditions, things took an unexpected turn when Meghan’s dad Gary came up on stage.

Olly asked Meghan: Your dad needs to come out and play then.’

‘Dad, Dad, Dadddd,’ Meghan shouted.

GT took to the piano where he played ‘Shake Rattle and Roll’ while Tom sang – and we loved every second

Fans also took to social media to comment on how ‘cute’ it was.

Awww how proud is @Meghan_Trainor of her dad #TheVoiceUK — ⫩🦋Annieǂ⃝⃝⃝⃝🦋⫩ (@AnnieG_TTLover) January 4, 2020

Meghan being proud of her dad so CUTE #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/uVZdrR6Fwb — ☃️عبير (@pingupinguping2) January 4, 2020

#TheVoiceUK omg @Meghan_Trainor your dad Gary is brilliant 👍👏 — DavidGParry (@MrDavidGP) January 4, 2020

Meghan’s dad 💜 bless him #TheVoiceUK — Lyndsay (@scott_lyndsay) January 4, 2020

His name’s Gary Trainor but you can call him G.T… How CUTE is @meghan_trainor’s dad? 💕 #TheVoiceUK bloody good pianist too 👏 — terri dwyer (@terri_dwyer) January 4, 2020

How cute was @Meghan_Trainor with her Dad? #GT #TheVoiceUK #ShakeRattleandRoll — Rachel Belton (@Rachel_Belton) January 4, 2020

#TheVoiceUK love this show and @Meghan_Trainor is a great addition and her lovely dad too xx — Claire Mcbride (@cld88) January 4, 2020

#TheVoiceUK omg ur dad Gary Trainor is a legend @Meghan_Trainor !!😁😁😁 — 🎄Greek-Megatron✨|TREAT MYSELF – OUT 31.1.2020 (@Greek_Megatron) January 4, 2020

Speaking ahead of the first show, newbie judge Meghan admitted one of the hardest things is to hear the crowd’s disappointment when they don’t press their button.

She told Metro.co.uk: ‘For the people that don’t get through, it is horrible in the moment to not press the button and to hear the crowds disappointment.

‘And to hear them walk off we can hear their footsteps, and at the time we don’t hear their stories and to watch it back with the stories we are just kicking ourselves more and we are like “I hate myself why didn’t I turn around”.

‘What ripped my heart out when watching the first episode was the artists who didn’t get through and the guy with the hat (Francisco) he was like if I make this through I will do music and if I don’t I am not doing it. And I was like “no don’t give up”.’

She may be a judge now, but once upon a time, Meghan almost auditioned for The Voice.

‘My publisher, she’s my biggest fan and supporter and she always told me you should be the artist. I would just write songs and she would have me pitch them and then one day she just told me “I’m going to sign you up for The Voice, we’re going to get you on there” and I panicked,’ she continued.

‘I was like “NO! Absolutely not. I’ve never been on television. How am I going to do that? How am I going to go out in front of my favourite superstars and hope that they turn around!”

‘I think that’s the scariest thing ever and at the time I just wasn’t ready.’

Meghan will replace Jennifer Hudson on the judging panel after the Oscar winner announced she wouldn’t be back.

Megs added: ‘I was, like, 18 and I wasn’t comfortable in my own skin.

‘I was afraid of taking pictures, I was just learning how to be comfortable with pictures of myself and that took many years of being in front of the camera and practice and learning who I am to really understand that career and that life and now I’m here and I’m like “LET’S GO! PUT ME IN!”.’

The Voice airs on Saturdays at 8.30pm on ITV.





