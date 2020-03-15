The VelociPastor 2 Is Officially Happening

One of the most-enjoyed B-movies in recent memory is getting a sequel. The VelociPastor 2 is happening. The original movie, which was shown in 2017, became something of a viral internet sensation last year when the trailer arrived ahead of its DVD/streaming release. The idea of a pastor turning into a dinosaur was simply too much for people to resist. Now, director Brendan Steere is heading back to that same well, as a sequel is in the works.

Little is known about the status of the project right now, but Brendan Steere took to Twitter to share a video of himself printing the script for The VelociPastor 2. The video was then shared by the first movie’s official Twitter account. No official title was revealed and Steere hasn’t shared any additional information at this time, so it’s not been revealed who will star, when production might get underway, or when this surely glorious gem will be available for the world to see. The video was shared with the following caption.

“First printing of the sequel script.”

This is a pretty incredible turn of events, considering the journey the original movie went on. The VelociPastor was first conceived of in 2010 and was eventually made on a shoestring budget of $35,000. After two failed crowdfunding campaigns, the filmmakers found a private investor to foot the bill. After debuting at a festival in Portland, Oregon in 2017, a deal was cut with Wild Eye Releasing in 2018. Then, once the trailer arrived online last year, the movie took on a life of its own.

DVDs sold out on Amazon and, once the movie hit streaming services, people really began to take notice. Since the movie has had limited screenings, there are no significant box office figures to report on, but between streaming revenue and physical sales, it seems The VelociPastor made enough money to justify turning this into a franchise.

The VelociPastor centers on a priest who, after suffering a devastating family tragedy, travels to China in search of deeper spirituality. He is instead endowed with an ancient ability that allows him to transform into a dinosaur. At first, he is horrified by his newfound superpower. However, a local prostitute convinces him to use his powers to battle evil, and ninjas. The cast includes Gregory James Cohan, Alyssa Kempinski, Daniel Steere, Yang Jiechang, Jesse Turits, Fernando Pacheco de Castro and Aurelio Voltaire.

It’s unclear if anyone from the cast will be returning. Brendan Steere previously indicated that he would like to make The VelociPastor 2. While he didn’t provide any plot details, Steere said that he wanted to “explore more of how we can push it” and see what “irreverent madness awaits.” We’ll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the sequel are made available. Be sure to check out the video from The VelociPastor Twitter account for yourself.

First printing of the sequel script https://t.co/KDcJFelqpi — The VelociPastor (@thevelocipastor) March 10, 2020

Topics: The VelociPastor 2, The VelociPastor