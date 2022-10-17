The US warns that the war in Ukraine could condemn another 70 million people to hunger

MADRID, Oct. 17 (Moose Gazette) –

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has warned, on the occasion of World Food Day, that the war in Ukraine could cause another 70 million people to be at risk of starvation.

“World food security is at a critical moment,” said Blinken, who named “Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine” as one of the factors that has caused all these people to join the more than 190 million who at the beginning of 2022 they were already facing this problem.

“Conflicts are causing inconceivable levels of hunger as violence prevents food from reaching those most in need,” said the head of Washington diplomacy.

Blinken has listed that the ravages of the pandemic, the climate crisis — “from the droughts in the Horn of Africa to the floods in Pakistan” — the high prices of energy and fertilizers, as well as other armed conflicts, have increased “drastically” food insecurity.

“Only by working together can we overcome the global food security challenges we face,” said Blinken, who wanted to highlight the plan that Washington presented to the United Nations earlier this year, and to which more than a hundred countries.

“The United States is leading the way,” he assured, highlighting the $2.9 billion in humanitarian assistance announced last month by President Joe Biden at the United Nations, in addition to the $6.9 billion already previously committed.