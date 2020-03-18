the-us-president-donald-trump-gets-slammed-for-calling-the-coronavirus,-a-‘chinese-virus’

The US President, Donald Trump, continues his announcements on social media about the current situation in the world. He revealed to those who will remain jobless amidst this global crisis that money will be coming to them.

People are upset that Trump called the coronavirus, ‘the Chinese virus.’ Check out his tweets shared by The Shade Room to see what he had to say.

‘I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the “borders” from China – against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!’ Trump said.

He also posted the following: ‘I will be having a news conference today to discuss very important news from the FDA concerning the Chinese Virus!’

Someone said: ‘Stand on your word Donnie stand on your word,’ and another follower posted this: ‘problem is that it’s not a Chinese virus.’

Another commenter said: ‘definitely originated from China… they literally created in on accident lmao wym.’

A lot of people have been criticizing Trump these days. You may be aware of the fact that he’s been also tested for the coronavirus and the results came back negative.

A lot of people said that they don’t believe in this result and Trump has probably paid the doctors to say that he’s clean.

Even Porsha Williams hinted recently at the fact that she believes Trump sounds a bit sick.

Porsha shared a video on her social media account: ‘HE SOUNDS SICK TO ME…OR is it just me?🤔’ Porsha captioned her post.

A lot of fans agreed with what she had to say, and they told her this in the comments section.

Meanwhile, other people were happy to learn that Trump is willing to help the country financially.



