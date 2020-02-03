the-us-needs-to-break-free-from-its-two-party-system

Tonight, an estimated 250,000 Iowans will cast their vote in America’s first-in-the-nation primary . In a close four-person race, with Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren all within striking distance of victory, a balance of a few thousand voters might well decide who comes out of the small mid-western state with front-runner status, and all the momentum that comes with it.

To many foreigners, America’s way of electing a president is very strange — a seemingly endless derby of ups and downs, as candidates jockey for public support in order to claim the nomination of one of the two major parties ahead of the November vote, in which each state allocates delegates to an Electoral College based on who wins the statewide vote total, and whichever candidate has the most “electors” becomes president.

But in recent years, a new kind of existential quality has layered on this strange system, in which the four-year fate of the country comes down to binary all-or-nothing choice. Democrats’ agonies this electoral season are doubled by the twin considerations of who can vanquish their nightmare opponent, Donald Trump, and who should define the party for the future.

Until somewhat recently, presidential candidates at least made overtures to be uniters rather than dividers, and hoped to win over blocs of potentially persuadable voters with moderate, inclusive language. But as America’s two major parties have become more distinct over the last three decades, candidates have found such appeals to be less and less productive. Instead, they’ve run further and further apart.

Donald Trump was the first presidential candidate to run an explicit strategy of turning out his base, and using divisive rhetoric on America’s national character. He has stuck with that strategy throughout his presidency.

This cycle, Democrats’ biggest internal debates centre over whether they want a candidate who will more aggressively pursue liberal policies and rely on higher turnout on their side (Sanders and Warren) or a candidate who will still attempt to build bridges to the other side (Biden or Buttigieg). With Sanders recently gaining frontrunner status, it appears that Democrats are moving towards the former — a full-throated progressive agenda. But even the more moderate Democratic frontrunners would still be liberal nominees by historic standards.

In other words, whatever happens in Iowa, Americans will likely face a stark choice in November, with lots of voters feeling unhappy with either candidate, and only a handful of competitive states mattering anyway. A strange way to run a democracy, indeed.

In recent years, America’s status among democracies has fallen. In 2018, the Economist Intelligence Unit downgraded America from a “full democracy” to a “flawed democracy” — reflecting the crumbling norms and intense hyper-partisan conflict that was making American democracy more dysfunctional. Americans agonize constantly these days about the future of their democracy, and 2020 promises to be yet another fretful year.

This recent turn to hyper-partisan, dysfunctional politics is a change from America’s reputation as a stable, healthy democracy, long known for its moderate politics and relative consistency on the international stage, even as it dealt with difficult issues at home like civil rights.

In retrospect, what kept American democracy seemingly stable was a two-party system that wasn’t really a two-party system, but a mess of overlapping groups that the two broad parties corralled with varying success at varying times. For much of American political history, state and local political parties were far more important than national parties, which did little more than nominate presidential candidates every four years and set forth some general principles in platforms.

Especially throughout the 1960s and 1970s, the parties were a jumble, with plenty of liberals in the Republican Party, and plenty of conservatives in the Democratic Party, aligned more for historical than ideological reasons. It wasn’t until the 1980s that American national parties began to operate as national fundraising and messaging committees, sending clearer messages and drawing sharper contrasts on the emerging culture war politics. As Americans began to vote more on identity and less on economics, liberals sorted into the Democratic Party, and conservatives sorted into the Republican Party, further sharpening the distinctions, and raising the stakes.

And since cultural conservatives tend to live in rural and exurban America, while cultural liberals tend to live in cities, the partisan divide is also now a density divide, Americans today find fewer and fewer dissonant political views around them, which makes them more and more certain that their side is right. Today, American politics is a very sharply drawn two-party system, with two parties locked in an increasingly existential zero-sum struggle for elusive narrow majority, with no clear resolution anytime in the foreseeable future.

But unlike the Westminster system in which the party with a majority of seats gets enough power to implement a program, the American system of separated powers demands broader compromise, leading mostly to paralysis and gridlock. But none of that will change regardless of who wins in 2020, barring some radical unexpected change.

Is there a path forward for the US? I believe the time has come to consider large-scale electoral reforms — the kind of proportional representation that would allow multiple parties, with an instant run-off national popular vote for the presidency. America is trapped in a binary politics not because Americans want just two parties, but because America, like the UK, has a first-past-the-post voting system that tends to produce just two major parties by rendering third parties as spoilers.

Rather than forcing Americans into just two camps, a multiparty democracy would better represent the diversity of the country, and allow for more coalitional, compromise-oriented politics. But until that change comes, Americans will suffer through another bitter divisive election, regardless who wins the Democratic Party nomination.

Lee Drutman is a senior fellow in the Political Reform program at the think tank New America, co-host of the Politics in Question podcast, and author of the new book, Breaking the Two-Party Doom Loop: The Case for Multiparty Democracy in America.

