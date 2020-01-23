the-upcoming-second-series-of-baptiste-could-be-the-last

The BBC announced on Wednesday that The Missing spin-off Baptiste would be returning for a second run – and it is now being reported that series two could well be the show’s last.

Jack Williams, who along with his brother Harry is the writer and managing director of Baptiste’s prodcution company Two Brother Pictures, told Deadline that he expects the sophomore season to be the last outing for the retired detective.

He said, “Julien Baptiste is back for one more case. I expect it will be the last time we see him and we will be saying goodbye to the character.”

Meanwhile Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw has joined the cast for the second series, playing a British ambassador named Emma Chambers, whole family disappears whilst on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains.

On joining the show, Shaw said, “I’m honoured to be joining this hugely talented and committed team with the superb writing of Harry and Jack Williams and under the direction of Thomas Napper. I’m so lucky to be working with all the best of the new generation!”

Meanwhile Jack and Harry Williams stated in a joint statement that they were delighted to welcome Shaw to the cast.

They said, “It’s a privilege to work once more with the mesmerising Tchéky Karyo who has created an iconic character. And this year he’ll be joined by Fiona Shaw, an incredible actress who we’ve wanted to work with for some time. We can’t wait to see the two of them together. ”

A premiere date for the new series is yet to be announced.