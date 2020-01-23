the-untouchables-and-serpico-star-jack-kehoe-dies-aged-85

Hollywood actor Jack Kehoe has died at the age of 85.

The Untouchables and Serpico actor died surrounded by his family.

The star died on 14 January 2020 after he suffered a debilitating stroke in 2015.

Kehoe is renowned for his role in Oscar-winning film, The Sting.

He played the role of the ‘Erie Kid’ who participates in the game with Paul Newman and Robert Redford’s characters who aim to bring down Robert Shaw’s crime boss.

During his 50-year career, he starred alongside legends such as Al Pacino in the hit film, Serpico.

He also appeared on Broadway in The Basic Training of Pavel Hummel before going on to have starring roles in multiple Academy Award-winning films.

His various TV credits included roles in The Twilight Zone, Murder, She Wrote and Miami Vice.

After appearing alongside Michael Douglas in David Fincher’s The Game (1997), Kehoe quietly retired and was not publicly seen or heard from since. One of the few interviews he gave during his career was conducted for a 1974 issue of New York Magazine, in which Kehoe discussed (among several topics) his outlook on Hollywood.[2]

Kehoe is survived by his longtime partner, Sherrill Smith, nephew Michael; wife Donna and their family; and niece Ronnie and her husband, Apolinar.

