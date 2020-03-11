Now Playing

The Unicorn Stars Play Ball

Next Up

Modern Love Cast Reveals Dating Deal Breakers

On Thursday’s The Unicorn, Wade, played by Walton Goggins, starts reflecting on the changes his life has undergone in the past year as his eldest daughter Grace (Ruby Jay) prepares to go to her first dance. The series, which chronicles Wade’s lows and highs after the passing of his wife, wraps its first season this week with the episode “No Matter What the Future Brings” — an occasion that coincides with Goggins appearing on the cover of’ Watch Magazine, the official magazine of CBS.TV Guide, which is also owned by ViacomCBS, has an exclusive first look at the issue, including a peek at some choice shots from the photo shoot with Goggins on the famed Harry Houdini estate and some insight into what’s on the star’s mind as The Unicorn’s inaugural season fades into the sunset.

Watch MagazinePhoto: Sophy Holland, Watch MagazineIn the cover story, Goggins told writer Fred Schruers that The Unicorn “is about a lot of different things, but community, and the importance of community, is preeminent… I think that there’s room for kindness, and for people just figuring out where they are in life and being supported for their failures. I know what that feeling is. I think we all do on some level.”

The Unicorn’s Walton Goggins Revisits His Most Memorable Roles, From The Shield to Sons of AnarchyPhotographed in Los Angeles’ majestic Laurel Canyon neighborhood, Goggins told Watch that he loves working with the child actors on the show — and he appreciates the strict eight-hour daily work limit for minors. “To participate on a daily basis in the experience of children, [in a show that is] good and that cares about storytelling, about the craft of it… I take it very seriously. I think it’s a responsibility and a privilege.” Walton GogginsPhoto: Sophy Holland, Watch MagazineGoggins also had high praise for his adult co-stars Rob Corddry (Forrest), Omar Benson Miller (Ben), Maya Lynne Robinson (Michelle), and Michaela Watkins (Delia). Goggins said he enjoys sharing scenes with them in part due to their gifts with bringing life to their character’s dialogue, noting how it “will be what’s on the page, and then it will veer into another little area for a minute and then come back. It’s playful and it’s immediate and it’s just so pleasurable.” From the looks of the photos (shot by Sophy Holland) it looks like The Unicorn has definitely helped Goggins find his light. Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now! Walton GogginsPhoto: Sophy Holland, Watch Magazine