the-umbrella-academy-season-2:-release,-cast-and-all-the-latest-updates-you-need-to-know!

The American superhero web series – The Umbrella Academy is all set to return with yet another Season. The series is based on a comic book of the same name published by Darkhorse Comics. The series is produced by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater and airs on Netflix.

The series debuted with the first season in February 2019 and was well received by the audience and also was critically acclaimed. If was officially confirmed that the series garnered up to 45 million viewers, and that’s when the news of the renewal of series for the season 2 made rounds. So, here’s everything we know about the next installment of this epic sitcom.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Release Date

The filming for the upcoming season had already begun around June 2019, and the series managed to wrap up the filming earlier than expected, and the reports of production being concluded came in November 2019. The makers didn’t declare any release date, but soon a teaser trailer was dropped, stating, “Season 2 is coming”.

If all goes well, fans can expect to get the release sometime in 2020. Amidst all the Coronavirus pandemic, Blackman’s social media post made it clear that he would work even harder under these circumstances but would not let the release get affected.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Cast

The majority cast of the season one’s academy would be seen returning to reprise their roles such as Ellen Page as Vanya, Tom Hopper as Luther, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, David Castañeda as Diego, Ethan Hwang as Ben and some other recurring cast members. There are speculations of some new faces joining the ensemble cast like Ritu Arya and Yusuf Gatewood.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Plot

The story of the series revolves around the life of a not so functional family of adopted siblings that are superheroes who work together to unveil the mystery of their father’s demise and not so awaited apocalypse. The story of the next series should pick from where the last season dropped off.

In the finale of the first season, we witnessed Vanya eventually causing the apocalypse. Now, as Earth has been destroyed, the family is not together, and the time – travel commission being gone, it would be really interesting to see how the gang gets out of this!? Fans await the series’ return eagerly!