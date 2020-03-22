“the-umbrella-academy”-fan-theory-suggests-five-is-actually-reginald-hargreeves?

First season of The Umbrella Academy ended with a huge cliffhanger. This lead to people theorising on their own and speculating how the second season will play out. One popular theory states that Five is Reginald Hargreeves.

The Umbrella Academy is a science fiction series based on the comics by Gerard Way. It is a Netflix original and it is centered around the Hargreeves family. There are seven children in the family who were adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves. All seven children were born on the same day.

Season one’s cliffhanger

Their adoptive father was more into moulding them into superheroes. He did not care much about parenting them and did not act like a father to them. All of his adopted children then started to abandon him and go their own ways. After Reginald Hargreeves died and the threat of an apocalypse was looming over them, all of the children united and came together.

The seven Hargreeves children have seven different powers. Five has a power to travel through time and see what the future holds. Due to this he was ensnared in the future. He then worked meticulously with the Commission to find out a way to get back in time to warn his siblings. He was barely successful as he came back in time in his thirteen year old self.

Five is Reginald Hargreeves?

But there’s one theory related to this: what if Reginald Hargreeves and Five are the same. One person on Reddit said that Five could be Reginald Hargreeves. Other Reddit users pointed out that Reginald Hargreeves is an alien in the comic book series. If the Netflix series follow the comics then there is no way that Five and Reginald Hargreeves are the same person.

If Netflix tries to diverge away from the comic plotline then it will be exciting to see this come into play in the second season.