the-ultimate-veggie-brunch-recipe

The leftover flesh of the sweet potato can be mashed and eaten with this dish. I also like to throw a few extra sweet potatoes into the oven, so I’ve got them ready to be stuffed for a busy week.

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 50 minutes

SERVES

4

INGREDIENTS

3 large sweet potatoes

2 large flat mushrooms, such as portobello

2 medium tomatoes, halved, or a few bunches of cherry tomatoes

2 tbsp butter, roughly chopped

1 tsp dried oregano or thyme or 1 tbsp fresh leaves

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

200g halloumi

4 eggs

chilli flakes or harissa (optional)

200g spinach, kale or chard, finely chopped

4 handfuls of watercress, rocket or lamb’s lettuce

squeeze of lemon juice

fresh chives, chopped, to garnish

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 240C/220C fan/gas mark 9 and roast the sweet potatoes whole on a tray for 20 minutes. While they’re roasting, slice off the mushroom stalks (which you can roughly chop and add later). Pop a little cube of butter and some salt and pepper on the mushrooms and halved tomatoes. Top the tomatoes with the herbs and add the garlic to the mushrooms, then add everything to the tray with the sweet potatoes and roast for another 20 or so minutes. The sweet potatoes should be tender, and the tomatoes and mushrooms going golden at the edges. Meanwhile, chop the halloumi into chunks. Remove the vegetables from the oven and slice into the sweet potatoes lengthways – you might want to use a fork to hold the potatoes in place, as they will be hot! Scoop out half of the sweet-potato flesh in each one and set aside for another meal (or eat with this). Sprinkle some salt and pepper and a little butter into the sweet potato, then crack an egg into each one, and on to the mushrooms, and season each egg – I like to add some chilli flakes or a little dollop of harissa. Scatter the greens and halloumi around the tray and bake for around 8 minutes until the whites of the eggs have set, the yolks are still a little soft and the halloumi is golden. Chuck the fresh leaves into the pan to wilt and serve straight away with a squeeze of lemon and a sprinkle of chives.

Recipe from Eat Green: Delicious Flexitarian Recipes for Planet-Friendly Eating, by Melissa Hemsley (Ebury Press, £20). Order your copy from books.telegraph. co.uk