the-ultimate-survivor:-a-tribute-to-katheryn-winnick’s-queen-lagertha,-the-true-hero-of-vikings

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Vikings – read at your own risk.

The Viking fandom were taken aback by the latest installment of the History Channel hit when Lagertha was savagely murdered by Ragnar’s son, Hvitserk.

After avenging the death of Bjorn’s son, and fiercely taking down White Hair, the Shieldmaiden found herself bleeding out as she crawled through Kattegat to deliver the news.

But before she could make it to Torvi and Ubbe in the Great Hall, Hvitserk saw red and mistook her for Ivar where he brutally stabbed the warrior in her chest.

Despite The Seer predicting her death as it unfolded, we can’t help but feel she deserved a better ending – after all, Lagertha (played by Katheryn Winnick) was the true hero of the series from day one.

Director Michael Hirst used the character to tackle some hard hitting issues, including a miscarriage, rape, domestic abuse and of course her marriage breakdown with Ragnar.

However, even though she went through all of the hardships, the 66-year-old defined Lagertha as an icon by making sure she always came out on top.

In season two, the much-loved character finds out that Ragnar has been cheating on her with Princess Aslaug, as not only did he bring her back to Kattegat, the King revealed she was pregnant with his son.

Lagertha did not mess around and immediately took control by ending their relationship – even though everyone (ourselves included) were rooting for them.

In the end, she made sure she got full revenge by killing ‘the other woman’ – and we love her for it.

Her divorce saw her move on with Sigvard, and leave town to be with her new suitor, but things went from bad to worse, as he ended up abusing the Shieldmaiden from behind closed doors.

While Katheryn was not a fan of the storyline, she did a stunning job of making sure Lagertha was not portrayed as the victim, and turned the tables right over, as she went onto kill the Earl and save herself.

‘A lot of relationships of domestic abuse, especially now with the #MeToo movement, you see a lot of it coming forward. These women are strong,’ the actress has previously stated.

Lagertha did the same when Knut ran through the village and abused the women by raping them during his stay.

He attempted to do the same to Lagertha but she ended up stabbing him and taking his life – again showing that women can be their own savior.

She was a woman who knew what she wanted and got exactly that when she had sex with King Ecbert with no strings attached, because women can sleep around too.

The character even showed fans that it’s okay to explore your sexuality and owned her’s when she had a brief fling with Astrid.

Even when they broke things off, Lags put her lover first and mustered up the strength to kill the pregnant warrior so she no longer had to endure more torture from King Harald.

And while she took her life into her own hands, the star of the show fought alongside the Nordic men when going to battle.

In fact, she was more fierce than any of them and proved that women were just as strong if not stronger than the opposite sex, and skol to that.

It was this strength and determination that saw Lagertha go from farmer to queen – a true inspiration to all – until she was usurped by the show’s villain, Ivar.

But that didn’t stop her, as she went onto rule over her small village where she lived out the rest of her life.

Lagertha was a woman of the people, she looked after her female friends and made sure her family did not go without.

Even when she suffered from the most heartbreaking miscarriage, the mourning mother was just spurred on even more to achieve endless success in her life.

And while she is a truly inspiring character onscreen, Katheryn is just as much of an inspiration off-screen, as she has fought off the bad guys IRL – as well as kicking ajust as much as Lagertha.

Yes, the 42-year-old is a black belt in taekwondo and has provided self-defence classes for her female co-stars on set.

The actress also got involved in the #MeToo movement, and called out a photographer who tried to get her to do a topless shoot.

She has even opened up the WIN KAI Martial Arts Schools in Toronto with her brother Adam.

‘I have a strong need to teach women self-defense,’ she told Entertainment Tonight before adding: ‘I want to give women all the tools they need, based on knowledge, to get out of situations.’

We stan everything Katheryn is doing as she is breaking boundaries both on and off-screen and is paving the way for more women in the industry to follow.

But before she says her final farewell to the epic, Katheryn has one last treat for us, as she’s set to make her directorial debut in episode eight, Valhalla Can Wait.

We can’t wait to see what she has in store and hope that she’ll continue bossing life and inspiring women for many years to come.

All hail Queen Lagertha.

Vikings season six continues Wednesday on the History Channel and Amazon Prime.





