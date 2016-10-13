the-ultimate-ski-holiday-packing-list

Ski/snowboard clothing

Waterproof, breathable jacket Waterproof, breathable salopettes Waterproof, insulated and breathable ski gloves or mittens Helmet Glove liners – for cold weather Hand warmers – for very cold weather or bad circulation Fleece or merino scarf or neck warmer Balaclava – for extremely cold conditions, such as those found in Canada Three or four pairs of ski socks Sunglasses Goggles – you can’t rent these and even at the end of the season you can experience white-out conditions. Buy before you go to avoid high in-resort prices Two or three thermal tops/base layers in merino wool or manmade fabric – avoid cotton as it soaks up sweat and doesn’t release it, leaving you feeling cold and wet Thermal bottoms Two fleeces or merino/down mid layers.

On the mountain

Small rucksack – to carry water, snacks and the layers you’ll shed and put back on throughout the day Sun cream and lip balm with a high SPF – the sun is strong at altitude Water bottle or Camelbak Ankle, knee, wrist supports (if needed)

Equipment

Skis or snowboard Ski poles Ski boots or snowboard boots. Check out Ski boots: everything you ever needed to know or Snowboard boots: everything you ever needed to know Avalanche transceiver, shovel and probe (if heading off piste). Also see our top 20 things to pack when you’re going off piste

In resort

In the evenings wear what you would at home, such as, T-shirts, jeans and jumpers.

Goggles are useful for adverse conditions at any time during the season



Snow boots or walking boots – something with a good grip that will prevent you falling over in the snow when walking in resort Slippers – particularly useful if you’re staying in a chalet or self-catering accommodation Swimming costume or trunks if you have a hot tub or you plan to use the spa or swimming pool in resort Normal gloves Hat

Other important stuff