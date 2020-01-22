the-ultimate-luxury-valentine’s-day-gift-guide-for-the-most-stylish-woman-you-know

Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us. Scroll through to see the ultimate gift guide for the most special women you know.
Venus et Fleur Petit Love Locks Box
Elevate your flower game with this petite box of roses in a chic butterfly-accented box. Plus, they last a year, so she won’t need to toss them out on February 16. $499, Venus et Fleur.
Nest Fragrances Rose Noir & Oud Limited-Edition 3-Wick Candle
A limited edition votive that will fill the room with a scent of rose de mal, oud, incense and leather. $72, Nest Fragrances.
G. Label Chelsea Satin and Velvet Slip Dress
A Gwyneth-approved bordeaux-toned frock. $625, Goop.
YSL Rouge Volupté Rock’n Shine Lipstick
A perfectly pink lipstick with a glittery star right on the tube. $38, YSL Beauty.
Frédéric Malle Rose & Cuir
The latest addition to the famous French perfumer’s collection is this fragrance inspired by the Mistral winds in the South of France. $330, Frédéric Malle.
Mod Sélection Rosé Champagne
A very fancy bottle of bubbly is mandatory. $400, ReserveBar.
Maison Atia Charlotte Electrique Faux Fur Coat
This plush faux fur coat is über luxurious and animal-friendly. $1,750, Maison Atia.
Anissa Kermiche Cotillion Ring
A perfect jewelry combination of gold, pearl and garnet. $610, Net-a-Porter.
Karen Walker Northern Lights Sunglasses
These stylish sunglasses are a pretty pink blush shade with a slight cat eye. $201.66, Karen Walker.
Chanel La Fleur et L’Eau Eyeshadow
Elevate your beauty game with this rose-themed palette. $70, Chanel.
Gianvito Rossi Suede Pumps
Simple suede heels with a unique twist. $875, Net-a-Porter.
Marysia Lehi Maillot Bougainvillea Red
A new vacation beach staple is always well-received, especially this stylish printed one-piece. $350, Marysia.
Carrière Frères Damask Rose Botanical Palets
This new botanical “palet” comes with a little green string to hang up wherever she wants to add some extra fragrance. $40, Carrière Frères.
Vineyard Vines Knit Shorts Pajama Set
There’s no such thing as too much loungewear. $78, Vineyard Vines.
Urban Decay Naked Cherry Palette
This brand new palette includes 12 cherry-esque shades, just in time for Valentine’s Day. $49, Urban Decay.
Winston Flowers Eternally Yours Gift Box
This very on-theme box includes 12 roses (they’ll last a year) as well as a box of chocolates and a custom candle. $275, Winston Flowers.
Hanky Panky Low-Rise Thong Bouquet
Definitely one of the most inventive ways to gift chic lingerie. $150, Hanky Panky.
Prada Mini Gallerina Tote
She’ll love this pastel-toned classic. $1,990, Neiman Marcus.
Fleur du Mal x the Coveteur Long Sleeve Robe
She’ll be able to wear this silky rose-printed robe even when it’s not February 14. $495, Fleur du Mal.
Baked by Melissa My Vegan Valentine Cupcakes
This 25-cupcake gift box is perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth—not just vegans! $49, Baked by Melissa.
Montblanc Red Lined Stationary Notebook
A pretty red leather notebook, because not everything is digital. $68, Montblanc.
Warby Parker Daisy Glasses
A colorful new pair of glasses to update her accessories collection. $95, Warby Parker.
Jack Rogers Sandal
The preppy girl in your life needs these metallic pink sandals. $128, Jack Rogers.
Athleta Ultimate Stash Pocket Tight SuperSonic
Stylish workout wear always makes exercise at least a little more enjoyable. $89, Athleta.
Pellegrino Paris Mercure Bag
This fashion-favorite brand’s red patent purse is perfect for the stylish woman who doesn’t want the same bag as everyone else strolling down the street. $716, Pellegrino Paris.
Jo Malone Red Roses Cologne
For the woman who truly wants to cover herself in florals. $140, Nordstrom.
House of Intuition Rose Quartz Necklace
Rose quartz signifies unconditional love. $24, House of Intution.
Diptyque Paris en Fleur Candle
The French fragrance house released this limited edition rose candle just in time for Valentine’s Day. $74, Diptyque.
Cos Cashmere Scarf
A cozy scarf she’ll be able to layer on for the rest of the season. $115, Cos.
Cosabella Pajama Set
Not only are these adorable pink PJs a super cute gift, but they’re also extremely reasonably priced right now. $35.97, Saks Off 5th.
Bauble Bar Quintet Vermeil Ring Set
Five stacking rings she can wear however she wants. $58, Bauble Bar.
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but don’t worry if you haven’t found the perfect gift for the most special woman in your life. We found the most luxurious, unique and stylish presents for every lovely lady you know, so whether you’re looking for the most romantic gift for your girlfriend or a sweet Galentine’s present, we have you covered. From flowers that’ll last way beyond February 14 and a bouquet of lingerie to fancy bubbly and the loveliest rose scents, these are the Valentine’s Day gifts she’ll love for this year.
