the-twilight-zone:-cbs-all-access-announces-the-cast-for-season-2

CBS All Access reveals the cast and episode titles for The Twilight Zone season 2. Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin and Jenna Elfman will star.

CBS All Access announced the names of the cast for The Twilight Zone season 2.

According to a report from Deadline, Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Jenna Elfman, Gillian Jacobs, and Chris Meloni will star in the new season.

Blogger Tavi Gevinson, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Tony Hale, Abbie Hern, Sophia Macy, Joel McHale Jimmi Simpson, and Daniel Sunjata will also appear in episodes of the show’s second season.

In addition to the cast announcement, Deadline also reported a few of the new episode titles of The Twilight Zone season 2. We shared the episode titles below, via Deadline:

“Downtime”

“The Who of You”

“A Human Face”

“8”

“Among The Untrodden”

“Meet In The Middle”

According to the report, Jordan Peele will also be narrating the series as well as writing the episode “Downtime” for the second season. “Downtime” features Baccarin, Domingo and Hale.

For those who don’t know, The Twilight Zone anthology series premiered in 1959 and lasted until 1964 and was hosted by its creator Rod Serling. I loved that show and used to watch every week. It always starred up-and-coming actors and actresses like Billy Mumy (Lost In Space) and William Shatner (Star Trek), who went on to have great professional success after appearing in the series.

The show takes everyday people and places them in strange and unusual situations. In the reboot series, it is set in the present day, but the premise is largely the same. It focuses on people overcoming good and evil. The doesn’t necessarily focus on the monsters in the stories, but instead, it focuses on the people in the stories. It is great there will be a second season of the series, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.

The Twilight Zone season 2 is coming to CBS All Access in 2020. Stay tuned for more information about the series.