the-truth-behind-meghan’s-‘feud’-with-victoria-beckham-‘revealed’

New details have emerged about the supposed fall-out between Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham.

The Duchess of Sussex and the singer-turned-designer were once said to be firm friends, with Victoria and husband David even attending Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry.

However, it has been claimed that their relationship turned sour ahead of the May 2018 nuptials.

Victoria and David arrive at Meghan and Harry’s wedding (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan is said to have expressed a desire to wear Victoria’s clothing range and, when Posh only offered a discount, the royal is said to have accused Victoria of selling a story on her.

The story that Meghan claimed was leaked was about her visiting Victoria’s beautician pal Sarah Chapman.

Read more: Gemma Collins has turned down £1m fitness DVD deal and asks Adele for advice instead

A source told Heat: “Victoria has had more than enough involvement with Meghan – first she was love bombed by her, via Harry, wanting to visit the store, and always looking for tips on London, and hanging out in the Cotswolds as they are neighbours there.”

That’s when Meghan turned on Victoria, accusing her of selling stories on her.

They added: “Then things took a funny turn. Meghan made overtures about wearing Victoria’s clothes, but she doesn’t give them out for free. She is happy to give a discreet discount to anyone that she knows personally but she doesn’t give them out – that’s her policy.”

Meghan is said to have wanted to wear Victoria’s designs for free (Credit: Splash News)

The source concluded: “That’s when Meghan turned on her, accusing her of selling stories on her.”

Husband David is then said to have had a “really awkward call” with Harry, where he defended his wife.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Myles Stephenson plays down claims he was attacked at Essex restaurant

A source told The Sun at the time: “David was mortified. He quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on – but it certainly made things awkward for a while.”

So awkward that, while the Beckhams went to Harry and Meghan’s wedding ceremony, they weren’t invited to the evening party, which was attended by just 200 close family and friends.

Meghan accused Victoria of selling a story on her (Credit: Splash News)

However, Meghan has since been seen wearing Victoria’s designs – most notably to the 2018 Christmas Day church service at Sandringham – suggesting that all is now well between the couples.

ED! has contacted reps for Victoria about this story.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.