the-trials-of-a-first-holiday-with-your-new-partner’s-children

First holidays with a partner’s children can be fraught – so plan ahead and tread carefully, says Xenia Taliotis

When Cliff Richard sang Summer Holiday, he had clearly never been away with a new partner and their children: “No more worries for me and you”? A first holiday together can be like badly packed baggage, crammed with emotions ready to burst out, plus fears about whether you’ll get on, and finding your place in the family.

So talk about the trip before you go. Professor Lisa Doodson, a psychologist and founder of the Happy Steps support centre for step-parents, says: “It can take years before a step-family settles down and begins to function properly, so going away together too soon can…