the-travel-destinations-that-tried-to-save-your-life

The World Economic Forum (WEF), an annual convention of the planet’s top politicians, economists and business leaders, seasoned with a sprinkling of celebrities, has become one of the calendar’s elite events. This year’s edition, which is imminent (January 21–24), is sure to witness the usual cavalcade of what newspapers are obliged to call “the great and the good”.

This elevated powwow – which was first held in 1971 – has also helped to transform the image of the Swiss town which frames its discussions. “Davos” has become a synonym for a high-level get-together (to the point that the WEF has clamped down on its use in an unofficial context, and references such as “Davos in the desert”).

Where nowadays you may think of this Alpine outpost as a place where George Clooney makes small talk with António Guterres over canapes, head back 150 years and Davos was making its first entry into popular perception as a genteel oasis of well-being and recovery, pitched high among western Europe’s frosted peaks.

From the middle of the 19th century onwards, Davos presented itself as, effectively, an at-altitude sanatorium – a recovery zone where people with the cash and the wherewithal to get themselves to the Swiss Alps could seek treatment for respiratory ailments. The suggestion – that Davos, in its own valley, with its own benign microclimate – could be a haven for patients with lung troubles was pushed by the likes of Alexander Spengler, a doctor who specialised in tuberculosis.