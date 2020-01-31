the-traitor

|

Originate Date:

January 31, 2020

Starring:

Alessio Praticò, Bebo Storti, Bruno Cariello, Fabrizio Ferracane, Fausto Russo Alesi, Gabriele Arena, Giovanni Calcagno, Jacopo Garfagnoli, Luigi Lo Cascio, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Massimiliano Ubaldi, Nicola Calì, Nino Porzio, Pierfrancesco Favino, Vincenzo Pirrotta

Summary:

Within the early 1980's, an all out war rages between Sicilian mafia bosses over the heroin commerce. Tommaso Buscetta, a made man, flees to conceal out in Brazil. Wait on home, scores are being settled and Buscetta watches from afar as his sons and brother are killed in Palermo, gleaming he would be next. Arrested and extradited to Italy by the Brazilian police, Buscetta makes a resolution that will replace the complete lot for the Mafia: He decides to fulfill with Advance to a resolution Giovanni Falcone and betray the everlasting bellow he made to the Cosa Nostra.

Genre(s):

Biography, Drama, Crime

Rating:

Now not Rated

Runtime:

145 min