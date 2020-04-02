the-‘train-to-busan’-sequel-trailer-leaves-the-train-but-keeps-the-zombies

Train to Busan is the one of the better zombie movies in recent memory. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the claustrophobic Korean horror flick is about, well, a train to Busan, and the passengers aboard who are forced to safely pass from car to car. For the sequel, the goofily-titled Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, the setting expands from a single train to an entire “diseased wasteland,” according to Well Go USA, which is releasing the film.

“The scale of Peninsula can’t compare to Train to Busan, it makes it look like an independent film,” director Yeon told Screen Daily about the sequel. “Train to Busan was a high-concept film shot in narrow spaces, whereas Peninsula has a much wider scope of movement.” It’s The Road Warrior to the original’s Mad Max. But with zombies.

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in Train to Busan, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us Peninsula, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula does not currently have an American release date.