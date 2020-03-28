the-top-controversies-of-sourav-ganguly’s-life

Sourav Ganguly is one of the best captains that the Indian cricket team ever had. He is also known as ‘Dada’ by his fans and supporters. Apart from being a cricketer, he has also been a commentator. He was appointed as the 39th President of BCCI on 23rd October. However, this news came unanimously when he was elected as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The eminent Indian Cricketer has got stuck in many controversies, in his lifetime. Here are some of them.

1- In 1991-92, Ganguly was a part of the Indian team for the tour to Australia, where he made his ODI against West Indies. It was said that he had refused to carry drinks, for his teammates and behaved arrogantly for it. He was removed from the team, for this rumour. After four years until 1996, he was recalled by the Indian Cricket Team for England tour for ODI. Years later, Ganguly cleared the rumour out in an interview and denied the whole matter, calling it as a rumour.

2- In 2001, when the Indian team was getting ready for the match with Australia, another rumour popped up in Sourav’s life. He was alleged to have an affair with Nagma, a Bollywood actress. It was said that they were found in a South India temple together. But, Sourav’s wife, Dona Ganguly denied the whole matter along with him.

3- In the same year, again another controversy came relating to him being late to the field. He was late during the India-Australia match, which annoyed the cool Steve Waugh. He was blamed for being late to every match. Later, Ganguly cleared out that he was late to only one match because he couldn’t find his blazer.

4- In 2008, the multiple captaincy idea in Kolkata Knight Riders, did hurt the sentiments of many fans. Brendon McCullum took the charge before the tournament in place of the captain, Sourav Ganguly. He played for Pune Warriors for a year then again got back to his team.

